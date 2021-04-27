South Dakota sees 150 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as active cases continue to decrease

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 150 new cases on Tuesday as active cases continue to decrease.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 122,228, 118,502 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases have continued to see a downward trend in the state. Active cases decreased by more than 50 from Monday to 1,765.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 325,532 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 247,165 South Dakotans have received both Moderna and Pfizer doses needed for maximum immunization. 16,337 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported a small increase in current hospitalizations. Currently, 103 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Overall, 7,328 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

One new death was reported Tuesday. South Dakota’s death toll sits at 1,961.

