Spotty Showers and Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re tracking another round of spotty showers and thunderstorms tonight mainly for areas along and south of I-90. The severe weather threat has shifted further southeast out of the Dakota News Now viewing area, but we may see some storms produce some small hail tonight.

Lingering rain will be possible early along and east of I-29 on Wednesday morning, but then clouds will be clearing throughout the day with highs warming up to the upper 60′s west and to near 60 to the east. Sunshine will be back on Thursday, but it’ll be breezy keeping us a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. We’ll end the week with sunshine sticking around and highs in the lower to mid 70′s.

Some clouds will move in for Saturday leading to highs warming up into the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s. We’ll be dry Saturday and most of the day on Sunday as well. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, but we’ll be in the lower to mid 70′s. Rain will arrive Sunday night and continue through Monday. Highs will cool to the mid 60′s on Monday with some lingering rain chances sticking around into next Tuesday.

