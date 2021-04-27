Advertisement

Stukel’s 14 K’s leads O’Gorman past Brandon Valley in HS Baseball

O’Gorman takes game one of doubleheader
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -O’Gorman was leading 4-0 through 5 innings of game one in Brandon Monday night and Sam Stukel was a big reason why. But in the home half of the 6th Joe Kolbeck made it close with one mighty swing, a 2-run bomb. The Lynx put the tying runs on base in their final at-bat, but Stukel bore down and fanned the side for the 4-2 win. He finished the game with 14 strikeouts.

Brandon Valley got the bats going in the nightcap and split the twin bill with a 14-6 win.

