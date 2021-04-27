Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Deuel High School senior has a plan for a future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week is from Goodwin, South Dakota, and is a senior at Deuel High School.

Alexsis Van Wormer works hard with an eye for the future, the 3.84 student takes AP courses to challenge herself and to cut down on college costs.

“Taking those AP classes and those dual credit courses have really really helped. You know it cut some of those classes cost-wise in half,” said Alexsis.

Alexsis will spend extra time in school to get work done, she’s also very active in the yearbook and chorus, and art club, where she did something she’ll never forget.

“I actually was convinced by my teacher to go to the state art competition, and I actually won first place for our division. So that’s probably the one thing I’ll always remember when it comes to extracurricular activities,” said Alexsis.

“Alexsis is one of the most truly deserving and hardest workers I’ve ever met in my life. This girl has gone the extra mile,” said teacher Karan Domina

She plans on going a long way from home for college, to follow her passion.

“I plan to move to Dillon, Montana. I’m going to attend the University of Montana-Western hoping to double major in natural horsemanship and equine studies. With that, I’m going to come home and get a degree in business, and eventually start my own horse training and breeding business,” said Alexsis.

“I truly believe she’s going to be successful especially in the horsemanship area just because if you’ve ever seen her talk about it, or read anything that she’s written she’s so passionate about making this happen,” said Domina.

This friend to everyone has left her mark, and set an example at Deuel High School.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Alexsis gets a $250 scholarship from HD Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

