Advertisement

Egyptian archeologists unearth 110 ancient tombs in Nile Delta

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists unearthed 110 burial tombs at an ancient site in a Nile Delta province, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday.

The graves, some of which have human remains inside, were found at the Koum el-Khulgan archeological site in Dakahlia province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Cairo, the ministry said.

They include 68 oval-shaped tombs dating back to the Predynastic Period that spanned from 6000-3150 B.C., the ministry said.

There are also 37 rectangular-shaped tombs from an ancient era known as the Second Intermediate Period (1782-1570 B.C.), when the Semitic people of Hyksos ruled ancient Egypt, the ministry added.

The remaining five oval-shaped tombs date back to the Naqada III period that spanned from around 3200 B.C. to 3000 B.C.

Archeologists also found human remains of adults and children and funerary equipment and pottery objects in these tombs, the ministry said.

The discovery is the latest in a series of archaeological discoveries in recent years for which Egypt has sought publicity in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector. Tourism has been badly hurt by the turmoil following a 2011 uprising and now the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her...
Police: 19-year-old Sioux Falls mom arrested for being intoxicated while watching children
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
Man's SUV, donations stolen
Miracles do happen: A story of stolen donations ends in astonishing moment caught on camera
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls Police Department
3rd fake jewelry scam reported in South Dakota

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani’s NYC home, office
Demonstrators march peacefully in Elizabeth City, N.C., Monday April 26, 2021, after family...
Judge won’t release videos of deputies shooting Black man
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Fed keeps key rate near zero, sees inflation as ‘transitory’
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to pitch sweeping ‘family plan’ in speech to Congress
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor