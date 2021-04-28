Advertisement

Endangered Missing Advisory sent out for South Dakota girl

Authorities sent out an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl.
Authorities sent out an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State authorities sent out an advisory Wednesday morning for Rylee Martin. She is 14 years old and was last seen at Aberdeen Central High School at 6:00 PM Tuesday. The advisory said she was dropped off for a volleyball camp.

She was supposed to be picked up at 7:45 PM and didn’t meet her ride, which the advisory said is very unusual. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with a hood, a gray sweatshirt, and black sweatpants. Martin is 5′8″ and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have seen Martin, you’re asked to call 605-626-7911 immediately. People are asked not to try and rescue her if they see her.

An Endangered Missing Advisory alert is issued when missing children don’t fit the AMBER alert criteria. This is when law enforcement has no evidence of an abduction. So it gives police a formal action plan. The advisory can only be requested by law enforcement agencies in the state.

