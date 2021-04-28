Advertisement

‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph

By WCCO Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) - A pair of friends from Minnesota are recovering after they hit a bear on the highway, causing their car to roll into a ditch.

Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, were looking forward to a Friday night with friends when they hit a bear on the highway in the dark of night. Peterson was the one driving at the time.

“I remember being hit. I remember being whipped around the car. I was terrified. I didn’t think I was going to be OK. I literally thought that I was going to die,” Thompson said. “It came out of nowhere. We didn’t even have time to stop. We hit it full-on at 70 miles per hour. With that impact, it literally felt like we hit a brick wall.”

The car then rolled into a ditch, hitting trees along the way.

“I was able to follow my seat belt, unbuckle myself. Then, I laid underneath Tyler because Tyler had all the broken glass underneath him. I laid under Tyler and unbuckled him and let him land on me,” Thompson said.

The friends were able to crawl out the back window and flag down a passing driver for help. They both were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding law enforcement asked Thompson’s mom if she wanted to keep the dead bear. Thompson said no.

“I didn’t get to see the bear personally. I didn’t want to see the bear. I wanted nothing to do with the bear,” she said. “It was my car that got totaled. I just bought that car two months ago, too, and I just made my second car payment to it.”

Thompson has a minor concussion, a sprained ankle and bruises. Peterson is still sore from the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her...
Police: 19-year-old Sioux Falls mom arrested for being intoxicated while watching children
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
Sioux Falls Police Department
3rd fake jewelry scam reported in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

A shooting turned an apartment courtyard into a place of terror in Richmond, Va., Tuesday.
'It was just like a war broke out': Neighbor reacts to shooting that left woman dead, children hurt
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) previews joint session speech
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) previews joint session speech
Richmond police were called to the shooting at the The Belt Atlantic apartments Tuesday evening.
‘It’s just a heinous act’: One dead, 4 injured after gunman opens fire at group of children in Richmond, Va.
Anthony Alvarez was shot and killed by Chicago PD in March.
Family of man shot by Chicago police views video of shooting
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) previews joint session speech
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) previews joint session speech