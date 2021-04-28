Advertisement

Iowa governor signs into law broadband expansion program

Gov. Reynolds signed new broadband infrastructure legislation into law on Wednesday in Des...
Gov. Reynolds signed new broadband infrastructure legislation into law on Wednesday in Des Moines.(KCCI)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that sets up a statewide grant program designed to provide high-speed internet to areas currently lacking the technology.

Reynolds made internet access improvements one of her priorities this year and it passed unanimously in the House and Senate. She says Wednesday it addresses a glaring need since Iowa has the second-slowest broadband speed in the country.

Reynolds says lawmakers have agreed to provide $100 million for the grant program, which allows companies to apply for state grants to pay for installing the service with areas of most need getting higher reimbursements up to 75% of project cost.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her...
Police: 19-year-old Sioux Falls mom arrested for being intoxicated while watching children
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
Man's SUV, donations stolen
Miracles do happen: A story of stolen donations ends in astonishing moment caught on camera
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Schulte Subaru car lot
Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
The South Dakota Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in the case involving a constitutional...
South Dakota Supreme Court hears Amendment A arguments
President Joe Biden is set to unveil details of a $1.8 trillion plan focused on children and...
Full Court Press’s Greta Van Susteren previews President Biden’s joint session speech
Someone You Should Know: Setting an example at the Boys & Girls Club
Someone You Should Know: Setting an example at the Boys & Girls Club