Advertisement

Iowa may take vaccination effort to ballpark, farmers market

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - With interest in coronavirus vaccines lagging in much of Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds says public health officials planned to make shots available at gathering spots like farmers markets and sports events.

Reynolds says the state was holding talks with groups including the Iowa Cubs baseball team and Des Moines Downtown Farmers Market about holding mass vaccination clinics at those sites. It’s part of the governor’s effort to get 65% of Iowans vaccinated by May and 75% by June. From 70% to 85% is believed to be enough to provide significant herd immunity for the state population.

Iowa has fully vaccinated just over 1 million people or 32% of the population as of Wednesday. Public health officials Wednesday reported 547 new confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her...
Police: 19-year-old Sioux Falls mom arrested for being intoxicated while watching children
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
Man's SUV, donations stolen
Miracles do happen: A story of stolen donations ends in astonishing moment caught on camera
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Schulte Subaru car lot
Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
The South Dakota Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in the case involving a constitutional...
South Dakota Supreme Court hears Amendment A arguments
President Joe Biden is set to unveil details of a $1.8 trillion plan focused on children and...
Full Court Press’s Greta Van Susteren previews President Biden’s joint session speech
Someone You Should Know: Setting an example at the Boys & Girls Club
Someone You Should Know: Setting an example at the Boys & Girls Club