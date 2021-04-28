Lincoln edges O’Gorman in boys tennis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots haven’t been tested much this season. They have dominated most matches to this point. But Tuesday they were pushed to the limit by the O’Gorman Knights. The #1 double team for Lincoln were 6-2, 6-0 winners and that turned out to the the difference in a 5-4 victory for Tom Krueger’s team. The same 2 teams play again on Monday at the Lincoln courts.

The State “AA” Tournament is the 3rd weekend in May in Sioux Falls. The Patriots have won 21 state titles and 6 straight.

