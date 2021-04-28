Morning Showers Southeast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A few lingering showers and thunderstorms will be possible this morning in southeastern parts of the region. After that, clouds will be clearing throughout the day with highs warming into the 60s for most. We may crack 70 across parts of the region. Sunshine will be back on Thursday, but it’ll be breezy keeping us a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. We’ll end the week with sunshine sticking around and highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Some clouds will move in for Saturday leading to highs warming up into the upper 70s and low 80s! We’ll be dry Saturday and most of the day on Sunday as well. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, but we’ll be in the low to mid 70s. Rain will arrive Sunday night and continue through Monday. Highs will cool to the mid 60s on Monday with some lingering rain chances sticking around into next Tuesday.

We should see the rain clear out by the middle of next week with highs for most stuck in the 60s. The sun should start to come back out by the end of next week. Highs temperatures look like they’ll rebound back into the 70s by then.

