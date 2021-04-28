New artificial intelligence bill could benefit DSU students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The artificial intelligence industry continues to grow. Now, more universities are starting to offer AI-related degrees, including Dakota State in Madison. New legislation could make this type of degree more affordable for students.

Artificial intelligence is the ability of a computer to perform tasks usually requiring human intelligence, such as learning and problem-solving. One example would be GPS Navigation finding the most direct or quickest route in changing circumstances.

In April, Senator John Thune along with Michigan Senator Gary Peters introduced the AI Scholarship-for-Service Act. This bill would offer scholarships to students studying artificial intelligence.

“By incentivizing more talent to pursue training in this field, we can ensure America remains competitive globally in this emerging technology,” said Senator Thune.

In return, students would be required to give back service in AI with a federal, state, local or tribal government position after graduation. The time frame would be equal to the number of years as the scholarship.

The bill has support from faculty at Dakota State University.

“It’s an important bill because it will attract young people into the field and give them an opportunity to do so without incurring a large amount of debt,” said José-Marie Griffiths, President of Dakota State University.

“And when there’s that kind of financial aid available, it really diversifies the student population,” she added.

Right now, DSU is working to become a leader in AI.

“It’s so important because we know artificial intelligence is going to be infused into computer systems and every single aspect of our lives we’re going to be dealing with some form of artificial intelligence. So the jobs that are being created are growing very, very rapidly,” said Griffiths

“They could be working in cybersecurity, they could be working for big business, they could be working for small businesses, they could be working for hospitals,” she added.

This fall, the university will offer its first bachelor’s degree in AI at the Beacom College of Computer And Cyber Sciences. The university is also planning to offer an AI for Organizations degree through the College of Business and Information Systems, pending the approval of the Board of Regents.

Currently, a scholarship program similar to this legislation is being offered, but for security degrees. It’s called the CyberCorps Scholarship Program. For more info click here.

Those interested in getting an AI degree can contact DSU admissions at 1-888-378-9988.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.