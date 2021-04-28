Advertisement

New artificial intelligence bill could benefit DSU students

By Miranda Paige
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The artificial intelligence industry continues to grow. Now, more universities are starting to offer AI-related degrees, including Dakota State in Madison. New legislation could make this type of degree more affordable for students.

Artificial intelligence is the ability of a computer to perform tasks usually requiring human intelligence, such as learning and problem-solving. One example would be GPS Navigation finding the most direct or quickest route in changing circumstances.

In April, Senator John Thune along with Michigan Senator Gary Peters introduced the AI Scholarship-for-Service Act. This bill would offer scholarships to students studying artificial intelligence.

“By incentivizing more talent to pursue training in this field, we can ensure America remains competitive globally in this emerging technology,” said Senator Thune.

In return, students would be required to give back service in AI with a federal, state, local or tribal government position after graduation. The time frame would be equal to the number of years as the scholarship.

The bill has support from faculty at Dakota State University.

“It’s an important bill because it will attract young people into the field and give them an opportunity to do so without incurring a large amount of debt,” said José-Marie Griffiths, President of Dakota State University.

“And when there’s that kind of financial aid available, it really diversifies the student population,” she added.

Right now, DSU is working to become a leader in AI.

“It’s so important because we know artificial intelligence is going to be infused into computer systems and every single aspect of our lives we’re going to be dealing with some form of artificial intelligence. So the jobs that are being created are growing very, very rapidly,” said Griffiths

“They could be working in cybersecurity, they could be working for big business, they could be working for small businesses, they could be working for hospitals,” she added.

This fall, the university will offer its first bachelor’s degree in AI at the Beacom College of Computer And Cyber Sciences. The university is also planning to offer an AI for Organizations degree through the College of Business and Information Systems, pending the approval of the Board of Regents.

Currently, a scholarship program similar to this legislation is being offered, but for security degrees. It’s called the CyberCorps Scholarship Program. For more info click here.

Those interested in getting an AI degree can contact DSU admissions at 1-888-378-9988.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her...
Police: 19-year-old Sioux Falls mom arrested for being intoxicated while watching children
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
Man's SUV, donations stolen
Miracles do happen: A story of stolen donations ends in astonishing moment caught on camera
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Schulte Subaru car lot
Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
The South Dakota Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in the case involving a constitutional...
South Dakota Supreme Court hears Amendment A arguments
President Joe Biden is set to unveil details of a $1.8 trillion plan focused on children and...
Full Court Press’s Greta Van Susteren previews President Biden’s joint session speech
Someone You Should Know: Setting an example at the Boys & Girls Club
Someone You Should Know: Setting an example at the Boys & Girls Club