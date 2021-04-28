Northwestern and Dordt win in pool play at NAIA Volleyball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern Red Raiders and Dordt Defenders both won in pool play on Tuesday at the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament. Both will advance to the quarterfinals with another win tomorrow.

Both were pushed to the limit. Anna Wedel had 18 kills and AJ Kacmarynski 17 as the 5th-ranked Red Raiders survived Oklahoma City 3-2 as they finished strong. “We didn’t start out so hot, we weren’t passing so well,” said head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch. “Just couldn’t find the rhythm i thought of the game. Than about the fourth set, early on, our intensity changed and than I thought we played pretty well.”

“It took a lot of grit, and coach encouraged us to keep playing our game and to keep doing what we do,” said senior Anna Wedel. “That’s the National Tournament for you. It’s the best teams in the nation that are here, that’s what it’s supposed to be.” Northwestern will play Corbin on Wednesday at 1:00.

Dordt had to rally past Bellevue as well after the Bruins took a 2-1 lead. Alli Timmermans led the way with 16 kills and Corrina Timmermans had 14 for the 16th-ranked Defenders as they were also 3-2 winners. Dordt will play Park on Wednesday at 10:30 and will advance to the final 8 with a victory. The 24 teams to make it to the Tyson Event Center were split into 8 pools of 3 teams and the 8 winners will play again on Thursday.

