Number of South Dakotans who have received two COVID-19 vaccine shots surpasses 250k

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 170 new cases and another decrease in active cases on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 122,398, 118,647 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases have continued to see a downward trend in the state. Active cases decreased by 33 from Tuesday to 1,789.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 326,272 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 250,317 South Dakotans have received both Moderna and Pfizer doses needed for maximum immunization. 16,341 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Current hospitalizations in the state remain steady. Currently, 103 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Overall, 7,337 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

One new death was reported Wednesday. South Dakota’s death toll sits at 1,962.

