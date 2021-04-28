Advertisement

Simmons dominant in Harrisburg win over Lincoln in HS Baseball

Will leads Tigers past Patriots after throwing no-hitter last week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers feel pretty good when Will Simmons takes the mound. Last week the future North Carolina Tar Heel shut down O’Gorman with a no-hitter and 18 strikeouts. Tuesday night Lincoln managed to score twice and took the lead on Chase Houselog’s base hit. But Tyman Long blasted a 3-run HR for the lead and Simmons fanned 14 Patriots hitters including the first 6 outs en route to a 5-2 win. Jack Sutton knocked in Tyson Kogel with the insurance run.

Lincoln responded in the nightcap with a 10-1 win to gain a split in the doubleheader between two of the top teams in the state.

