Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns to retire after 25 years with SFPD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns, a 25-year veteran, announced his plans to retire later this year.

Chief Burns began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer in 1996. In his SFPD career, he has worked as a field training officer, SWAT team member, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and assistant chief. Burns was appointed chief in 2015.

“I have been privileged to serve the Sioux Falls community alongside the incredible men and women of the Sioux Falls Police Department,” Chief Burns said. “I am so proud of them and what we have been able to accomplish together in working to keep our city safe and prosperous. Through times of success and challenge, they are the best in the business, and leading them has been a high honor.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the search for a new police chief will begin immediately and will include an interview panel, with community members. The city says TenHaken intends to incorporate the ability for the community to engage with the finalists prior to his appointment.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.