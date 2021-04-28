Advertisement

The 44th annual Kingswood Rummage Sales starts Wednesday

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For those looking to get outside the next few days, the Kingswood Rummage Sales starts Wednesday in Sioux Falls. The annual event is held over four days at the end of April.

This year is the 44th year for the Kingswood Rummage Sales. While there are plenty of deals to be had, anyone who has ever taken part knows, it’s more than just another garage sale.

You can find just about anything at the Kingswood Rummage Sales, with hundreds of homes across western Sioux Falls getting involved.

“We go from Wednesday thru Saturday most sales and there’s going to be a lot of sales, we got about 250 sales registered and there will be a lot more sales than that in about a two-mile radius here,” said Larry Schnabel, committee member for Kingswood Rummage Sales.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a down year for the event.

“We already have way more than double registrations from last year and we advertise in three states so we’re expecting a big sale,” said Schnabel.

Those in the community expect to see plenty of new and old faces stop by the neighborhood.

“Weather cooperating this year, it’s going to be very busy,” said Liz Thiner, committee member for Kingswood Rummage Sales. “I think people are anxious to get out, if we get some time weather which it sounds like we’re going to, it’s spring people love to be out in spring.”

Along with the sales, you can find food vendors, charities, and fundraisers all set up for the event.

“It’s not just a rummage sale, it’s a community event where a lot of us just have fun,” said Thiner. “It’s a great way to see people that you see once a year, see some people maybe you haven’t seen for several years.”

Organizers know even though many people have gotten vaccinated COVID-19 is still on several people’s minds.

“If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you feel comfortable not wearing a mask that’s fine, just be respectful of those who are wearing masks,” said Thiner.

