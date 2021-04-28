Advertisement

Toscano will be first SDSU golfer to play in the Division One NCAA Regional Tournament

SDSU senior to make Jackrabbit history
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State golfer Teresa Toscano won the Summit League tournament Monday down in Kansas. She finds out tomorrow where she will play in the NCAA Regional tournament and thus become the first ever Jackrabbit to advance that far.

She’s won 5 of the 7 tournaments she’s played in this year. And in the video you’re looking at, she advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 of the women’s amateur last summer where we got to see he play on the Golf Channel with Onida’s Curt Byrum announcing.

She has the talent to make a big impression in the regionals and the NCAA Tournament if she advances.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her...
Police: 19-year-old Sioux Falls mom arrested for being intoxicated while watching children
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
Sioux Falls Police Department
3rd fake jewelry scam reported in South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Northwestern and Dordt win pool play matches at NAIA Volleyball Tournament
Northwestern and Dordt win in pool play at NAIA Volleyball Tournament
Simmons dominant again in Harrisburg win over Lincoln
Simmons dominant in Harrisburg win over Lincoln in HS Baseball
Lincoln edges O'Gorman in boys tennis
Lincoln edges O’Gorman in boys tennis
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, April 27th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 27th