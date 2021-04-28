Toscano will be first SDSU golfer to play in the Division One NCAA Regional Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State golfer Teresa Toscano won the Summit League tournament Monday down in Kansas. She finds out tomorrow where she will play in the NCAA Regional tournament and thus become the first ever Jackrabbit to advance that far.

She’s won 5 of the 7 tournaments she’s played in this year. And in the video you’re looking at, she advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 of the women’s amateur last summer where we got to see he play on the Golf Channel with Onida’s Curt Byrum announcing.

She has the talent to make a big impression in the regionals and the NCAA Tournament if she advances.

