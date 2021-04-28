Warming Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Warmer temperatures are on the way back to the Dakota News Now area over these next few days. We’ll even see more sunshine! Breezy conditions will return for Thursday as highs reach the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. A few clouds will drift through from time to time, but otherwise sunshine will stick around throughout a majority of the day.

Friday we will be in the 70′s for much of the area, but western South Dakota will get into the lower 80′s. All of us look to get to the lower 80′s for Saturday with more sunshine. It’s going to be a beautiful start to the month of May! Clouds will increase on Sunday leading to some spotty showers during the afternoon in western South Dakota and spread east into Sunday night.

Shower chances will continue throughout Monday and Tuesday of next week which will cool us down to the 60′s for highs and lows will be in the upper 30′s to the lower 40′s. It doesn’t look like we’ll fall below freezing in the next 10 days. We’ll see temperatures gradually rising heading into the middle and end of next week with highs getting back into the 70′s.

