10pm Sportscast Wednesday, April 28th
A college football preview, Trey Lance, NAIA Volleyball and college baseball
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jacks prepare to face Southern Illinois for a 2nd time, Northwestern gets a re-match with Morningside and Trey Lance is in Cleveland for the NFL draft Thursday. Highlights from the NAIA Volleyball tournament and Augie gets a sweep in college baseball at Mankato.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.