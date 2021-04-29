Advertisement

605 Magazine’s May issue takes readers on a road trip

Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The staff at 605 Magazine take a road trip every year to highlight it in one of their issues. They took one in September for the annual Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. They’re sharing their experience in the May issue.

The issue highlights Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort and Black Hills Burger and Bun Company. The 605 Profile is Kobee Stalder, who is the visitor services program manager at Custer State Park. The issue will be available May 1st.

