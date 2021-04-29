Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s active COVID-19 case count continued to decline Thursday, though the number of people currently hospitalized with the disease jumped.

The Department of Health reported 135 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 122,532.

New cases were once again outpaced by recoveries, as the state’s active cases fell by 67 to 1,722. This marks South Dakota’s lowest active case count since August, according to data from the CDC.

Current hospitalizations rose by 12 to 115. While active cases have declined in recent weeks, the number of people currently hospitalized by the disease has stubbornly held above 100.

Over 54% of South Dakotans over the age of 16 have received at least one vaccine dose, while 45% are fully vaccinated. This data includes vaccines administered by federal entities like the IHS and VA. So far, the state has administered a total of 582,065 doses.

