April 28th Plays of the Week

Top plays from hockey, softball, tennis and baseball
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Marshall Walker’s first goal of the year is one of the Aberdeen Wings best in a 7-1 victory at Bismarck.

SDSU’s Cheyenne Masterson hits a pair of home runs and drives in seven during the Jacks sweep of rival USD that clinched the Summit League regular season title.

USF’s Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag is making a habit of making diving catches, but on this one she turns a double play!

Valeryia Monko goes behind the back to score a point and help Augustana tennis win a 10th straight NSIC Tournament title.

Topping our countdown is Landon Badger. The Pierre native went deep three teams during SDSU’s 12-2 victory over NDSU. He’d even add a fourth homerun in the second game of the doubleheader.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
