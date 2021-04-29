Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Questions and answers about vaccines, masks and safe gatherings

The risk of not being vaccinated and having a complication from COVID is so, so much higher...
The risk of not being vaccinated and having a complication from COVID is so, so much higher than the very rare risk of blood clots.(6 News)
By Beth Warden
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In recent days, the CDC changed guidelines for wearing masks outdoors and changes have taken place with the administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Those are just some of the topics we cover in this question-and-answer series.

Avera Vice President of Clinical Quality Dr. David Basel offers insight and expertise as we navigate through the pandemic.

Q: With graduation season just a few weeks away, how do we safely celebrate with others?

A: With graduation ceremonies, what might be a great option that you can have that outdoor gathering with friends and families to celebrate that, graduate, and especially if those individuals are vaccinated, they’re going to be able to gather together. As long as it’s not too crowded of a setting and be a lot more comfortable with those vaccinated individuals.

Q: Doctor Basel, can you give us an update on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and the distribution here in South Dakota?

A: So the CDC subcommittee ACIP met Friday on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and I listened to that testimony, and it was really pretty interesting. They did some real good modeling because one of the reasons they stopped a couple of weeks ago is one they wanted to find out how many additional cases were maybe out there hasn’t been reported yet, and so the total number, ended up being 15 cases out of the 8 million doses given. The risk of not being vaccinated and having a complication from COVID is so, so much higher than the very rare risk of blood clots. Probably the best thing that came out of this was that physicians got some time to realize to be on the lookout for this because these types of blood clots are a little bit different and require a little bit different medication to treat them. And so, getting that awareness among the hospitals and physician community was an important part of this.

Q: Is there anything else that we need to know?

A: So far, Avera’s supply chain has been doing a wonderful job of keeping us a steady supply of needles and other supplies so at Avera anyway, we have not noticed that shortage as of yet. We’ve seen in the national news that there’s some worry about that, but we haven’t experienced that ourselves yet and we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities sent out an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl.
Police: Missing South Dakota girl found
Man's SUV, donations stolen
Miracles do happen: A story of stolen donations ends in astonishing moment caught on camera
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds

Latest News

“I thought I’m 41 years old, there’s no way it’s my heart,” said Armstrong.
Avera Medical Minute: Heart disease the number one killer of women
“If it worked out that I was able to do it, then it was meant to be. So it worked out that I...
Avera Medical Minute: Woman donates a kidney to longtime friend
An elderly woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine
Avera Medical Minute: Latest updates Coronavirus testing, vaccines and lessons learned
The activity director is creating a unique experience for residents living at Good Samaritan...
Creating a special experience for Good Samaritan Society residents in Holstein, IA