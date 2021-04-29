Better Business Bureau warns of dangers involving fake vaccine cards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - States such as Hawaii are deciding to require all visitors to verify their COVID-19 vaccination status, which is opening up a market for criminals to begin forging and selling fake vaccine cards.

“If somebody has some opposition to actually getting the vaccine but wants to be able to travel freely, that would maybe create an underworld for people to get fake vaccine cards,” said Jessie Schmidt, the South Dakota State Director for the Better Business Bureau.

Vaccine cards are quite simple, making them easy to replicate.

“Somebody with a scanner and a printer could do it very simply,” Schmidt said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has already issued a statement criminalizing both the recreation and sale of vaccine cards. If a person does purchase a fake vaccine card, it won’t be difficult to determine its legitimacy.

“Pretty much every vaccinator has been entering that information to the immunization databases. So we’re going to be able to look individuals up for proof of vaccination status,” said Dr. David Basel, the Vice President of Clinical Quality for Avera Medical Group.

The Better Business Bureau warns that the people selling these fake cards may try to extort those that purchase them later down the road. They also want to remind people not to post their vaccination information on social media.

“You wouldn’t wave your social security card around, don’t wave your vaccination card around,” Schmidt said.

The overall hope from doctors is that this problem will not exist in our state.

“I feel that South Dakotans and the area around us are honest individuals and I’d like to hope that they all get vaccinated and get their card that way,” Dr. Basel said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.