Levitt at the Falls 2021 concert series announced

Levitt at the Falls
Levitt at the Falls(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Music is returning to downtown Sioux Falls in 2021.

Levitt at the Falls is once again hosting a concert series, and on Thursday, organizers announced this year’s lineup.

The Levitt shell first opened in 2019. Organizers put together an extended lineup for 2020, but the series was cancelled due to the pandemic, though the Levitt still put together a virtual musical series.

“After a year of tremendous challenges for our community, we are so thrilled to bring news of hope and joy with a return to free, outdoor live music and community building at the Levitt Shell. We are grateful for the support of our many sponsors and donors for investing in the power of live music and our mission,” said Nancy Halverson, Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls.

This year, Levitt at the falls will host 40 free concerts starting on June 11 and concluding Sept. 11.

Levitt at the Falls 2021 concert series schedule
Levitt at the Falls 2021 concert series schedule(Levitt at the Falls)

Levitt events will include opening acts featuring local performers, a variety of food vendors, and drinks available through JJ’s Wine & Spirits. The lawn will open at 6 p.m. each night with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, Family Series performances for kids and youth groups will be held on 4 Friday mornings throughout the summer at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the Levitt at the Falls website.

