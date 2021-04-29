Man killed in crash in southeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree on the southeastern edge of Sioux Falls.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of E. 57th Street and Six Mile Road.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a 40-year-old man was driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander east on 57th Street. His vehicle crashed into a tree about a quarter mile east of the intersection at a point where 57th Street turns into little more than a dirt path.

The man died as a result of his injuries. Clemens said he was not wearing a seat belt, and that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. His name has not been released.

