Advertisement

Moderna ups COVID vaccine production

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna wants to make up to a billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year as it ups production.

Back in January, the initial global estimate was 600 million doses.

The drugmaker now says it wants to add another 200 million to 400 million to the tally.

The goal for 2022 is 3 billion doses.

The Moderna estimates include the company’s authorized COVID-19 vaccine along with potentially lower-dose variant boosters and pediatric vaccines that are in the works.

The drugmaker says it will start making investments at manufacturing facilities this year and ramp up production after that.

The company also says it’s working to extend the shelf life of its vaccines.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities sent out an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl.
Police: Missing South Dakota girl found
Man's SUV, donations stolen
Miracles do happen: A story of stolen donations ends in astonishing moment caught on camera
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Lawson Army...
Biden turns to Georgia to begin pitch for huge spending plan
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter drinks her free shot at the...
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
‘My Pillow guy’ Mike Lindell to launch social media platform at rally in Mitchell
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Texas pushes closer to dropping handgun license requirement