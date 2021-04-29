Multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic near State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in north-central Sioux Falls.

It happened shortly after 4 pm on North Drive near the State Penitentiary. Sioux Falls Police haven’t released many details but the crash did involve a semi-truck. No details have been shared on injuries.

Traffic has been blocked off in the area.

This is a developing story.

