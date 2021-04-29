‘My Pillow guy’ Mike Lindell to launch social media platform at rally in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MyPillow CEO and conservative commentator Mike Lindell is planning to launch his new social media platform at a rally at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The announcement was made on Wednesday’s episode of the “Bannon War Room” podcast, which is hosted by Steve Bannon.

Dakota News Now spoke with Corn Palace Director Doug Greenway, who confirmed the event is booked for Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m.

The new website is called “Frank.” Lindell described it as a social media site that will also host videos and podcasts. The platform attempted to launch earlier this month, but suffered technical glitches.

On Bannon’s podcast, Lindell called the Mitchell rally Frank’s “grand opening to the world.” He said he chose the site because he is a fan of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lindell is one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters. He was banned from many mainstream social media sites for spreading unsubstantiated claims about the November election. Since then, he has touted the development of Frank, which he calls a platform dedicated to free speech.

Frank’s website currently exists as a holding page teasing “phase two” of its launch, and encourages users to sign up for alerts and share the page on other functional social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

