Northwestern and Dordt advance to NAIA Volleyball quarterfinals Thursday

Red Raiders roll. Defenders rally at NAIA Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern Red Raiders dominated in their second pool play match-up with Corban on Wednesday in Sioux City. They were 25-14, 25-10, 25-17 winners as AJ Kacmarynski led the way with 12 kills and Makenzie Fink had 10. The 5th-ranked Red Raiders are now 22-4 for the season. Northwestern will play Midland Thursday at 7:30.

It wasn’t quite as easy for Dordt as the 16th-ranked Defenders lost the first two sets to Park. But they rallied to win the match in 5 sets 24-26, 13-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-12 as Alli Timmermans had 16 kills and Corrina Timmermans had 15. They also advance to the quarterfinals Thursday with a 17-6 record and will play Concordia at 5:00.

