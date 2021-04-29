Safety reminders for road construction season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may have noticed more orange cones on your daily commutes. April 26 - April 30 is National Work Zone Awareness Week. It’s a time dedicated to reminding drivers of what they need to be cautious of during road construction season.

This year’s theme is Drive Safe, Work Safe, Save Lives.

“In South Dakota, we’ve unfortunately not gone a year and several years without a fatality in our work zones. So we have two to three fatalities and around 10 serious injury crashes every year in South Dakota in our work zones,” said Craig Smith, South Dakota Department of Transportation Director of Operations.

“This is an important topic for not only the safety of our drivers but construction workers that are out there every day,” he added.

In order to reduce those fatalities, people can help before even leaving their house.

“If you want to avoid the delay, plan ahead. Find a different route, leave a little earlier maybe when there’s less traffic. You know, really thinking ahead and not getting in a rush going through those work zones goes a long way,” said Smith.

Oftentimes message boards will appear before a construction project begins warning drivers their commute will be affected.

You can also download the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 app which is a good resource to check on road construction and travel conditions.

If you are driving through a work zone, it’s important to focus on perception and reaction.

“Your awareness in seeing what’s going on as you’re driving through the work zone, recognizing, you know if there’s a lane change or something you need to react to,” said Heath Hoftiezer, Sioux Falls Traffic Operations Engineer.

Also, avoid any distractions.

“Such as if you’re changing your radio station, doing something on your phone or you know, anything that’s taking your awareness away from your driving,” said Hoftiezer.

And the biggest mistakes drivers make around work zones? Smith says it’s driving too fast.

“Speeding leads to those rear-end crashes that we see, which really lead to other crashes. We do post our enforceable speed limits and we will post those double the fines and we work with the highway patrol to enforce those,” said Smith.

Here are the top seven safety reminders:

Know before you go Stay alert and obey the roadway Watch for workers Watch for sudden stops Slow down Use caution around large vehicles Keep everyone safe



