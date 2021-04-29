Advertisement

Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For those shopping for a new car, you may have noticed fewer options at lots. This is the case across the country due to a shortage of new cars.

Jason Hanson, the general manager at Shulte Subaru, says several factors have caused the car shortage.

“When COVID hit manufactures weren’t sure how many cars they should produce everybody wasn’t sure what to expect, so they produced less than they probably should have,” said Hanson “The second thing is we have a microchip shortage going on that’s affecting all manufacturers, in a Subaru, there is 17 or 18 of those microchips in every single car they produce.”

The car shortage could last a few months. So, for those looking to get a specific deal, waiting might now be an option.

“Normally we have about a 90-day supply of new vehicles, meaning if they didn’t send me another one the cars, we have here would last us about 90-days,” said Hanson. “We’re expected to get down into the teen’s day supply in the next 60-90 days, so you are definitely going to notice a difference on the lots.”

The shortage has also made it harder for used car dealerships to keep up as well.

“It’s really getting hard to get more cars, they say by June we may be close to empty,” said Mike Wendt, owner of Empire Auto Sales.

If you’re looking to sell a car, this may be the time to do it. The new car shortage has helped those looking to trade in their old cars.

“Trade-ins are going up because of course, we need your cars, so if you got a car you want to trade-in, bring it in because we need it, older cars, newer cars whatever all over the board,” said Wendt.

The price of used cars which normally goes down is actually doing the opposite.

“If you have a car, you are looking at trading in you might be surprised what it’s worth all used cars have really gone up in value some of them we booked out 6 months ago customers have come back, and that car is worth $15,000 more than 6 months ago,” said Hanson.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her...
Police: 19-year-old Sioux Falls mom arrested for being intoxicated while watching children
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
Man's SUV, donations stolen
Miracles do happen: A story of stolen donations ends in astonishing moment caught on camera
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
Shortage of new cars expected to last at least a few months
The South Dakota Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in the case involving a constitutional...
South Dakota Supreme Court hears Amendment A arguments
President Joe Biden is set to unveil details of a $1.8 trillion plan focused on children and...
Full Court Press’s Greta Van Susteren previews President Biden’s joint session speech
Someone You Should Know: Setting an example at the Boys & Girls Club
Someone You Should Know: Setting an example at the Boys & Girls Club