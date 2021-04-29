Advertisement

Sioux Falls apartment damaged in fire

No one was injured, pet lost in blaze
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At approximately 11:51 on April 27, 2021, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Gateway Blvd. for a report of a structure fire in an apartment building.

The first arriving company made access to the third floor and discovered a fire in one of the apartments. Access to the apartment occurred, and the fire was extinguished shortly after. Residents continued to evacuate during this time aided by other fire companies. A search of the fire apartment was conducted and no human occupants were discovered. A dog was discovered in the apartment, and unfortunately perished during the fire. Fire units spent an additional hour on scene ensuring there was no further fire extension. There were no responder injuries during the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Four fire trucks, 3 support vehicles, and 19 persons responded for the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was aided in its efforts by: Metro Communications, PatientCare EMS, the Sioux Falls Police Department, and Sioux Falls Animal Control.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for proper functioning, and to practice home escape plans. For more information visit:

www.siouxfalls.org/fire www.facebook.com twitter.com/SiouxFallsFire

