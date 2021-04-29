Advertisement

The Jackrabbits are ready for Southern Illinois again in the FCS Playoffs

SDSU will face team they beat 44-3 at Carbondale in FCS Playoffs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The F-C-S Playoffs continue Sunday night for the Jackrabbits when they host Southern Illinois. The Jackrabbits throttled the Salukis 44-3 on their home field back in March and it really turned the season around for John Stiegelmeier’s team. As Mark Gronowski told us last night, that was when the offense really started to click.

And obviously the defense played well also. So what about playing a team for a second time? ”We’re not thinking about playing SIU for the second time, we’re thinking about playing a team in the playoffs that we that we have to be as good as we can be at that point in the season. But it’s one guy making that decision at a time and we’ve got 100 some guys on the team so I need all of them to make that decision whether it’s the scout team or not,” says head coach John Stiegelmeier.

The Jacks are well aware that the big win at Carbondale won’t matter when they take the field Sunday night at 8:00. That game can been seen on ESPN2 in the final of the 4 F-C-S quarterfinal games to be played all on the same day.

