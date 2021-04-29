USD uses National “Denim Day” to raise awareness of sexual assault

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota observed Denim Day Wednesday out of respect for victims of sexual assault.

Many students were on board everything from denim skirts and jackets to classic blue jeans could be seen on the Vermillion campus.

“The response today has been amazing, we’ve seen a lot of people responding to the hashtag, we’ve seen a lot of people wearing their jeans and having conversations,” said PAVE president and USD senior Taylor Hagen.

April is sexual assault awareness month, and on the last Wednesday of April people around the world will wear denim to show that sexual assault has nothing to do with what a victim is wearing.

Director of Student Rights and Responsibilities Jordan Bonstrom says “We wear denim to show our support that it doesn’t matter what you’re wearing you can be wearing the tightest jeans in the world and that doesn’t give anyone a reason to sexually assault you.”

Organizers of the event say that the University of South Dakota takes sexual assault very seriously and hopes that the campus can continue to spread awareness in the coming years.

“USD has made a lot of strides in trying to educate the community on what sexual assault and sexual violence is and tonight is definitely a big step forward in having those conversations and making sure our campus population is educated on the issues,” says Bonstrom

Those who participated in Denim Day events and used the hashtag #USDdenimday on their social media platforms were entered into a drawing for a chance to win a custom denim jacket created by the USD Student Government Association.

