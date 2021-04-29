Warmer Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We are going to see plenty of sunshine for our Thursday. The wind will pick up for some. Overall, it will be a pretty nice day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A few clouds will drift through from time to time, but otherwise sunshine will stick around throughout a majority of the day.

Friday we will be in the 70s for most of the region, but central and western South Dakota will get into the lower 80s. All of us look to get to the lower 80s for Saturday with more sunshine. It’s going to be a beautiful start to the month of May! Clouds will increase on Sunday leading to some spotty showers during the afternoon in central South Dakota and spread east into Sunday night.

Shower chances will continue throughout Monday and Tuesday of next week which will cool us down to the 60s for highs and lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. It doesn’t look like we’ll fall below freezing in the next 10 days. We’ll see temperatures gradually rising heading into the middle and end of next week with highs getting back into the 70s.

