Warming Trend Builds In

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a mix of sun and clouds and some rainfall throughout the beginning of the week, we’re finally seeing more sunshine along with warmer temperatures. Sunshine will continue for Friday as temperatures ride into the mid to upper 70′s to the east and even get into the lower 80′s along and west of the Missouri!

This weekend will start out on a warm note with highs rising into the 80′s on Saturday with sunshine. Heading into Sunday, clouds will increase and will lead to a slight chance for some light rain by Sunday night and into Monday morning. Rain chances will linger throughout Monday although accumulations don’t look to be very impressive. Sunday’s highs will cool to the lower to mid 70′s and then will continue to fall into the 60′s for Monday.

Next week will be dry other than a chance for some light rain next Wednesday. Overall, temperatures will be in the 60′s during the day and morning lows will be down into the upper 30′s to near 40 degrees. It’ll be a pretty mild start to the month of May.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.