WATCH: Authorities investigating downtown Sioux Falls jewelry heist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating a jewelry heist in downtown Sioux Falls.

Police say two suspects entered the jewelry store, located in the 300 block of S. Phillips Avenue, at around 6:30 pm Wednesday. As one of the suspects spoke with an employee, the other checked to see if the jewelry cases were unlocked.

The suspects left the business with rings valued at $30,000

The jewelry business, Bechtold Jewelry, shared a surveillance video with Dakota News Now. The video shows the two suspects inside the business for more than 16 minutes, interacting with staff, before leaving.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

