Winners announced for Governor’s Giant Vision competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winners were announced Wednesday in Sioux Falls at the Convention Center for the Governor’s Giant Vision business competition. It’s an opportunity for students and business owners to compete for money and help get their idea off the ground. It’s also a chance to highlight that South Dakota is a great place to start a business.

In this year’s competition, the first-place winner in the business category was Hydrolyst, LLC. The owners are in Rapid City. Their product is used to capture energy for personal use. They won $20,000.

Other winners in the business category include Halogi Hot Sauce in second place, Artic Sombrero and Sternum Protect in a tie for third place, and Shield Swift in fifth place.

In the student competition, Fomeno won first place, which was worth $5,000. It’s a platform to connect thrift shoppers with online stores for specific items. A couple of students from the University of South Dakota, Brigit Blote and Payton Ryz, came up with the idea.

Several students from South Dakota State University won second place with Prairie BioTechnology. This extends the shelf life of fruit with a food preservative from an agricultural by-product.

Third and fourth place went to students from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. Third place was awarded to Chi-X and fourth place to Lafdr. GreenLight Bionics, which was created by students at USD, was awarded fifth place.

