Advertisement

Winners announced for Governor’s Giant Vision competition

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winners were announced Wednesday in Sioux Falls at the Convention Center for the Governor’s Giant Vision business competition. It’s an opportunity for students and business owners to compete for money and help get their idea off the ground. It’s also a chance to highlight that South Dakota is a great place to start a business.

In this year’s competition, the first-place winner in the business category was Hydrolyst, LLC. The owners are in Rapid City. Their product is used to capture energy for personal use. They won $20,000.

Other winners in the business category include Halogi Hot Sauce in second place, Artic Sombrero and Sternum Protect in a tie for third place, and Shield Swift in fifth place.

In the student competition, Fomeno won first place, which was worth $5,000. It’s a platform to connect thrift shoppers with online stores for specific items. A couple of students from the University of South Dakota, Brigit Blote and Payton Ryz, came up with the idea.

Several students from South Dakota State University won second place with Prairie BioTechnology. This extends the shelf life of fruit with a food preservative from an agricultural by-product.

Third and fourth place went to students from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. Third place was awarded to Chi-X and fourth place to Lafdr. GreenLight Bionics, which was created by students at USD, was awarded fifth place.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man's SUV, donations stolen
Miracles do happen: A story of stolen donations ends in astonishing moment caught on camera
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Authorities sent out an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl.
Police: Missing South Dakota girl found
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her...
Police: 19-year-old Sioux Falls mom arrested for being intoxicated while watching children

Latest News

April 26 - April 30 is National Work Zone Awareness Week. It’s a time dedicated to reminding...
Safety reminders for road construction season
South Dakota sees drop in first-time, continued unemployment claims
The May issue of 605 Magazine focuses on a road trip the staff took to the Black Hills.
605 Magazine’s May issue takes readers on a road trip
605 Magazine May issue
Ready for a road trip? 605 Magazine can help
Safety reminders for driving near work zones.
National Work Zone Awareness Week