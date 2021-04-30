129 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported Friday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 129 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases continue a downward trend.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 122,660, 119,069 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases in the state continue to trend downward in the state. 1,624 cases are considered currently active, a decrease by nearly 100 from Thursday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 328,114 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 261,174 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for maximum immunization from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. 16,514 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hospitalizations in the state remain steady. Currently, 112 South Dakotans are hospitalized. Overall, 7,370 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

Five new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday. The state death toll is now at 1,9677,370

