Beautiful Start to the Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- As we close out the month of April, temperatures all across the area will be above normal! That trend will continue into the beginning of May as we’ll see even warmer temperatures arrive. Expect it to feel summer-like outside with highs getting into the 80′s all across the region.

Clouds will then build in on Sunday leading to a few showers and even a couple of thunderstorms throughout the day. It’s going to be spotty activity so this won’t be a scenario where it will rain all day. Highs will cool from the 80′s to the 70′s on Sunday and then continue to fall to the 60′s by Monday. We’ll see some sunshine by Tuesday as highs remain in the lower to mid 60′s.

Chances for rain will be back next Wednesday as well as next Saturday, but much of this upcoming week will feature highs in the 60′s and morning lows in the upper 30′s to the lower 40′s. Overall, the rain chances appear to not be producing much rainfall with them so this won’t be a beneficial rain that much of the area needs.

