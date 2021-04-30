Carly Pearce added to Old Dominion show at Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country artist Carly Pearce will open for Old Dominion at the Sioux Empire Fair on August 5th. This show is one that you will have to purchase tickets for. Fair admission does not get you into the concert. Tickets are between $41 and $97 and are already on sale.

Pearce most recently won two ACM Awards for her single she released with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” She also recently released an album called 29. One of her singles off it is “Next Girl.”

Old Dominion is a country group known for clever lyrics and radio-friendly songs. Some of the band’s well-known singles are “Make it Sweet,” “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” and “Hotel Key.”

The Sioux Empire Fair is at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds August 5th through the 14th.

