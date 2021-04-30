Advertisement

Carly Pearce added to Old Dominion show at Sioux Empire Fair

Carly Pearce arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone...
Carly Pearce arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)(Sanford Myers | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country artist Carly Pearce will open for Old Dominion at the Sioux Empire Fair on August 5th. This show is one that you will have to purchase tickets for. Fair admission does not get you into the concert. Tickets are between $41 and $97 and are already on sale.

Pearce most recently won two ACM Awards for her single she released with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” She also recently released an album called 29. One of her singles off it is “Next Girl.”

Old Dominion is a country group known for clever lyrics and radio-friendly songs. Some of the band’s well-known singles are “Make it Sweet,” “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” and “Hotel Key.”

The Sioux Empire Fair is at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds August 5th through the 14th.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After math of a fatal crash near 57th Street and Six Mile Road on April 29.
Man killed in crash in southeast Sioux Falls
Authorities sent out an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl.
Police: Missing South Dakota girl found
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
People from across the area poured into Faulkton Wednesday evening, and thousands more watched...
Winner drawn for Faulkton’s $1.8 million ‘Chase the Ace’
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
‘My Pillow guy’ Mike Lindell to launch social media platform at rally in Mitchell

Latest News

Mentoring Moment: From intern to Chief-of-Staff with help from mentors along the way
Mentoring Moment: From intern to Mayor's Chief-of-Staff with help from mentors along the way
Two men entered the store with one distracting the worker and the other one checking cases to...
Caught on Camera: Two men steal from downtown Sioux Falls jewelry store
Tanker carrying landfill wastewater tips near State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls