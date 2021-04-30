Dakota Access pipeline wants review from US Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The owners of the Dakota Access pipeline say they want the U.S. Supreme Court to review lower court opinions confirming that the project deserves a thorough environmental review and is currently operating without a key federal permit.

A Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals panel earlier this year supported the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and other tribes on those two issues. That has left open the possibility that the pipeline will be shut down while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts the environmental study.

Texas-based Energy Transfer, which operates the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile pipeline, said in a filing to the circuit court that it will ask the Supreme Court to take up its complaint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.