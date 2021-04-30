Advertisement

Dakota Access pipeline wants review from US Supreme Court

This photo shows a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction where several...
This photo shows a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction where several clashes between pipeline protesters and security have taken place in recent weeks, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. . (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The owners of the Dakota Access pipeline say they want the U.S. Supreme Court to review lower court opinions confirming that the project deserves a thorough environmental review and is currently operating without a key federal permit.

A Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals panel earlier this year supported the Standing Rock Indian Reservation and other tribes on those two issues. That has left open the possibility that the pipeline will be shut down while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts the environmental study.

Texas-based Energy Transfer, which operates the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile pipeline, said in a filing to the circuit court that it will ask the Supreme Court to take up its complaint.

