Dordt and Northwestern play in NAIA quarterfinals matches against GPAC teams

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders made a miracle comeback Wednesday night to advance to the NAIA Volleyball quarterfinals Thursday in Sioux City. Their 3-2 comeback win over Park after trailing 2-0 earned them the right to play GPAC foe Concordia. And the Defenders made sure to take care of business earlier by sweeping the Bulldogs 3-0. Alli Timmermans had 11 kills and Corrina Timmermans had 10. Dordt plays in the semifinals Friday against Missouri Baptist art 7:30.

The 5th-ranked Northwestern Red Raiders brought a 22-4 into their quarterfinal match-up with yet another GPAC team, the Midland Warriors. But their season ended with a 3-1 loss to the Warriors. Makenzie Fink had 10 kills and Anna Wedel 9 for the Red Raiders. A pair of GPAC teams will meet in the other semi as Jamestown also advanced with a win over Eastern Oregon.

