Driver in semi-truck crash near penitentiary charged with reckless driving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say the man driving a semi-truck that crashed and rolled into several other vehicles near the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash took place just after 4 p.m. Thursday on North Drive just outside the prison. A semi-truck failed to negotiate a curve and rolled onto three vehicles parked nearby, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

The driver of the semi was hospitalized with minor injuries. One of the parked vehicles had someone inside, but that person was not injured.

Witness told investigators that the semi was driving approximately 35 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone, Clemens said. A police analysis determined that speed contributed to the crash.

Other charges may be added pending further investigation, Clemens said. The driver’s name was not released.

