Jacks are confident heading into FCS Quarterfinals with Southern Illinois

SDSU will host Southern Illinois Sunday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team will be prime time Sunday night on ESPN2. The Jackrabbits will have are-match with Southern Illinois, a team they beat handily earlier in the season 44-3. It was a game that John Stiegelmeier said was about as close to perfect as he had ever coached.

But that was then and the Salukis are playing much better after a big win at Weber State to advance in the playoffs. And they will have plenty to prove against the Jacks as well. There’s nothing more important in sports than playing with confidence. And both teams actually have it right now. :”We’re going to have confidence having beat them 44-3 but we also realize they’re a much different team. And one thing you can’t manufacture is confidence. And the Salukis have a lot of confidence right now and they’re playing like that.”

The Jacks are also playing with a ton of confidence after a 4-touchdown win over Holy Cross in the first round of the FCS Playoffs. And they are exctied to take the field Sunday night at 8:00 in a game that can been seen on ESPN2. It’s the last of the 4 F-C-S quarterfinal games to be played on Sunday.

