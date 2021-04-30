Advertisement

Mentoring Moment: From intern to Chief-of-Staff with help from mentors along the way

By Sam Wright
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - She was once an intern with the City of Sioux Falls and worked her way up to Chief-of-Staff of the Mayor’s office.

Erica Beck credits her career achievements to those who helped her along the way.

20 years ago, Beck began her internship with the city. That opportunity laid the foundation for relationships with people she learned under before eventually becoming a central figure to the city’s government.

“Ultimately, what that led to was these really foundational relationships that helped me set the direction.”

Beck considers a current co-worker, and former co-worker to be mentors that guided her.

“Those two people in particular that mentored me, helped guide and steer me down this path of not only working in city government, but understanding why I wanted to work in city government,” said Beck.

Those mentors include former Planning Director Steve Metli and current talent manager Jane Hannestad.

“It’s interesting because over the years she’s taken some other jobs and now she’s back at the city as the chief of staff for Mayor TenHaken. My boss’s boss,” said Hannestad.

Despite Metli passing a few years ago, Beck says she can see the direct impact she is having within city leadership and the community by connecting with Hannested.

Both attributed Sioux Falls’ development to Metli.

With the development of the bike trail and Falls Park, both city staffers hold Metli’s legacy close by no matter where life has taken them.

“One of the big things that happen over several years was the conversion of Falls Park from a really terrible area to the crown jewel of our city. He had that vision for that including the bike trail, years before it even seemed possible.”

You can be a mentor and help others in our community.

For more information, visit sioux52.org or call the helpline center at 211.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities sent out an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl.
Police: Missing South Dakota girl found
Man's SUV, donations stolen
Miracles do happen: A story of stolen donations ends in astonishing moment caught on camera
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
After math of a fatal crash near 57th Street and Six Mile Road on April 29.
Man killed in crash in southeast Sioux Falls
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds

Latest News

Mentoring Moment: From intern to Mayor's Chief-of-Staff with help from mentors along the way
Two men entered the store with one distracting the worker and the other one checking cases to...
Caught on Camera: Two men steal from downtown Sioux Falls jewelry store
Tanker carrying landfill wastewater tips near State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls
Marshall celebrates Trey Lance on draft day
Minnesota community of Marshall turns Draft Day into Trey Day