Mentoring Moment: From intern to Chief-of-Staff with help from mentors along the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - She was once an intern with the City of Sioux Falls and worked her way up to Chief-of-Staff of the Mayor’s office.

Erica Beck credits her career achievements to those who helped her along the way.

20 years ago, Beck began her internship with the city. That opportunity laid the foundation for relationships with people she learned under before eventually becoming a central figure to the city’s government.

“Ultimately, what that led to was these really foundational relationships that helped me set the direction.”

Beck considers a current co-worker, and former co-worker to be mentors that guided her.

“Those two people in particular that mentored me, helped guide and steer me down this path of not only working in city government, but understanding why I wanted to work in city government,” said Beck.

Those mentors include former Planning Director Steve Metli and current talent manager Jane Hannestad.

“It’s interesting because over the years she’s taken some other jobs and now she’s back at the city as the chief of staff for Mayor TenHaken. My boss’s boss,” said Hannestad.

Despite Metli passing a few years ago, Beck says she can see the direct impact she is having within city leadership and the community by connecting with Hannested.

Both attributed Sioux Falls’ development to Metli.

With the development of the bike trail and Falls Park, both city staffers hold Metli’s legacy close by no matter where life has taken them.

“One of the big things that happen over several years was the conversion of Falls Park from a really terrible area to the crown jewel of our city. He had that vision for that including the bike trail, years before it even seemed possible.”

You can be a mentor and help others in our community.

For more information, visit sioux52.org or call the helpline center at 211.

