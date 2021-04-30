Advertisement

Miles for Mutts 5K to benefit B-Squad Dog Rescue

The fourth annual Miles for Mutts 5K and Family Dog Walk is Sunday, May 2 in Brandon. All...
The fourth annual Miles for Mutts 5K and Family Dog Walk is Sunday, May 2 in Brandon. All proceeds will go towards B-Squad Dog Rescue.
By Miranda Paige
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can grab your four-legged friend and head outdoors for some exercise. While also supporting a good cause. The fourth annual Miles for Mutts 5K & Family Dog Walk is Sunday, May 2 in Brandon.

All proceeds will go towards B-Squad Dog Rescue. The organization helps dogs that come from rough beginnings like french bulldog Evie.

“She had an upper respiratory infection, she had double ear infections that were pretty significant and she had a grade six out of six heart murmur,” said Mandi Haase, B-Squad Dog Rescue Co-Owner.

Also, mini poodle Harrington.

“(He) is suspected of having hydrocephalus, which means water on the brain. We’re looking to have some diagnostic work done to tell us how significant that is and what we can do to help him have the best chance at leading a normal life,” said Haase.

B-Squad Dog Rescue consists of volunteers that rescue and foster abandoned, surrendered, and abused animals.

“What we do is welcome dogs into people’s homes right away and those people teach them how to be a dog, get them healthy and get them ready for adoption and keep them and love them until they find their forever homes,” said Haase.

Many of these dogs require expensive care.

“Cases like Evie. She is well over a $10,000 dog by the surgeries and specialty care that she’s needed,” said Haase.

So B-Squad has teamed up with Anytime Fitness in Brandon to hold the fourth annual Miles for Mutts 5K.

“100 percent of donations go to the care of the animals in our program,” said Haase.

“It truly is something that is a life or death situation for many dogs whose option is us. And so an event like this allows us to say yes to more dogs in need,” said B-Squad Dog Rescue Co-Owner Misten Long.

The 5K is happening Sunday at 9 a.m. at Aspen Park in Brandon. Registration costs $25.

“They can run the event, they can walk the event, many will have their dogs with them. So bring your furry friend out and we’ll have a fun morning,” said Jayme Smid, Owner of Anytime Fitness in Brandon.

A paw-tastic event to help give dogs another opportunity at life.

Click here to register online. Or you can register at 8 a.m. on the day of the race.

Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times. Organizers recommend not using retractable leashes as it can be dangerous around the runners. Dogs must also be vaccinated.

Evie and Harrington also have their own GoFundMe Charity pages to help with their surgery expenses. You can also read up on their stories.

For more information on B-Squad Dog Rescue check out their Facebook or website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After math of a fatal crash near 57th Street and Six Mile Road on April 29.
Man killed in crash in southeast Sioux Falls
Authorities sent out an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old girl.
Police: Missing South Dakota girl found
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds
People from across the area poured into Faulkton Wednesday evening, and thousands more watched...
Winner drawn for Faulkton’s $1.8 million ‘Chase the Ace’
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
‘My Pillow guy’ Mike Lindell to launch social media platform at rally in Mitchell

Latest News

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota.
129 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported Friday in South Dakota
North Sioux City was named the small community of the year by the South Dakota Governor's...
North Sioux City receives small town award from Governor’s Office of Economic Development
Authorities are responding to multi-vehicle crash in north-central Sioux Falls.
Driver in semi-truck crash near penitentiary charged with reckless driving
Watertown fire chief Doug Kranz
Watertown fire chief announces retirement