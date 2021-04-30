Miles for Mutts 5K to benefit B-Squad Dog Rescue

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can grab your four-legged friend and head outdoors for some exercise. While also supporting a good cause. The fourth annual Miles for Mutts 5K & Family Dog Walk is Sunday, May 2 in Brandon.

All proceeds will go towards B-Squad Dog Rescue. The organization helps dogs that come from rough beginnings like french bulldog Evie.

“She had an upper respiratory infection, she had double ear infections that were pretty significant and she had a grade six out of six heart murmur,” said Mandi Haase, B-Squad Dog Rescue Co-Owner.

Also, mini poodle Harrington.

“(He) is suspected of having hydrocephalus, which means water on the brain. We’re looking to have some diagnostic work done to tell us how significant that is and what we can do to help him have the best chance at leading a normal life,” said Haase.

B-Squad Dog Rescue consists of volunteers that rescue and foster abandoned, surrendered, and abused animals.

“What we do is welcome dogs into people’s homes right away and those people teach them how to be a dog, get them healthy and get them ready for adoption and keep them and love them until they find their forever homes,” said Haase.

Many of these dogs require expensive care.

“Cases like Evie. She is well over a $10,000 dog by the surgeries and specialty care that she’s needed,” said Haase.

So B-Squad has teamed up with Anytime Fitness in Brandon to hold the fourth annual Miles for Mutts 5K.

“100 percent of donations go to the care of the animals in our program,” said Haase.

“It truly is something that is a life or death situation for many dogs whose option is us. And so an event like this allows us to say yes to more dogs in need,” said B-Squad Dog Rescue Co-Owner Misten Long.

The 5K is happening Sunday at 9 a.m. at Aspen Park in Brandon. Registration costs $25.

“They can run the event, they can walk the event, many will have their dogs with them. So bring your furry friend out and we’ll have a fun morning,” said Jayme Smid, Owner of Anytime Fitness in Brandon.

A paw-tastic event to help give dogs another opportunity at life.

Click here to register online. Or you can register at 8 a.m. on the day of the race.

Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times. Organizers recommend not using retractable leashes as it can be dangerous around the runners. Dogs must also be vaccinated.

Evie and Harrington also have their own GoFundMe Charity pages to help with their surgery expenses. You can also read up on their stories.

For more information on B-Squad Dog Rescue check out their Facebook or website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.