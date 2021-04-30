Minnesota community of Marshall turns Draft Day into Trey Day

MARSHALL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Residents of Marshall Minnesota are paying closer attention to the NFL Draft this year, keeping an eye on where hometown hero Trey Lance will end up.

The Marshall community turned Draft Day into a Trey Day celebration.

Throughout Marshall, signs, and banners cheered on Trey Lance for the draft. The quarterback was ultimately picked third overall and is heading to the San Fransisco 49ers.

Marshall High School head football coach Terry Bahlmann says Trey is a great representative for the city.

“Trey as a role model has always had time for young kinds and works with our youth camp, he was a regional rep for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes,” said Bahlmann. “To portray what he is about, what our community is about, what his family is about is amazing, we like to share it. We build our program on decisions made with faith, family football and trey represents that perfectly.”

The school has put on its own Trey Day events.

“It is a lot of fun we have had a lot of different times this year being at home being at school football was on and off, to break out the end of the school year with a day where a Marshall player is going to the NFL and doing some Trey trivia talking about Marshall football, North Dakota State and Trey Lance, it’s been a lot of fun and a lot of excitement for the school,” said Bahlmann.

Visit Marshall also partnered with local bars to put on their own events for the draft.

“We’re just so excited to support Trey by having a Trey Day Draft Celebration,” said Adri Deboer, communications coordinator for Visit Marshall. “We’ve coordinated with our local bars and restaurants to have a pub crawl. It’s just about getting out and being there. I know he won’t see us tonight, but he’ll know that we’re all behind him.”

Seeing a young man from their community have his dreams come true, has been something everybody in the community can celebrate.

“Everybody is going to be so happy for him and He’s such a good kid, that I think we are all proud to see someone from Marshall achieve this kind of success that he has,” said Dan Fosvick, Owner of Fuzzy’s bar in Marshall.

